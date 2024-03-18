Spring is in the air at Dollywood! Ellen Liston joins us in studio to talk about what you can find at Dollywood for the opening of the new season including the new “I Will Always Love You” festival. The park will always the Dolly Parton Experience opening on Memorial Day weekend offering a one-of-a kind look at Dolly’s life in 4 unique areas. For more information visit dollywood.com
Dollywood is open for the Spring season! We get a look at the new additions to the park!
Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 14:02:42-04
