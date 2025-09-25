Dollywood is the perfect Fall family getaway!

Autumn comes alive at Dollywood, the country's best fall family destination, where you'll be surrounded by all-day fun! Experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall as the forests come alive with vivid color, the smells of apple and pumpkin treats waft through the streets, and the sounds of thrilling rides fill the air with adventure. After sundown, award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights illuminates the evening with the whimsical warming glow of over 12,000 pumpkins.

To plan your trip visit https://www.dollywood.com/plan-your-visit/