Dollywood is the perfect vacation spot this Summer!

As the Smoky Mountains transition to extra daylight and warmer temperatures, there's a feeling of adventure in the air. The growing season lifts our spirits and calls us to celebrate together as a family. At Dollywood Parks & Resorts, we invite you to our backyard to experience sun-kissed days and spectacular nights full of the sights and sounds of this exciting time of year. To see and do it all, we recommend a resort package which combines day tickets to our award-winning parks with an overnight stay at one of our well-appointed onsite resorts.

Watch as millions, billions, gazillions of bubbles envelop the entire theater in a one-of-a-kind show that kids (and parents) of all ages will love. See amazing dog tricks, big air stunts, and comedy antics from The Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience. All Summer long, enjoy vibrant live music and energetic performances that will delight and enchant like Play On and Good Vibes!

Taste plates with summer flair and Southern-inspired favorites. Satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious desserts and refreshing sips. Enjoy up to five select culinary offerings during Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City with a Tasting Pass!

https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/Festivals/Summer