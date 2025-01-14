Watch Now
Dollywood stops by to discuss their Winter Music Series!

Ellen Liston is here from Dollywood to talk about their Winter Music Series at the DreamMore Resort! She tells us about the performances you can enjoy and all of the fun at the park you can have this season! ook today for a winter retreat filled with musical magic in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. (Overnight stay is not required to purchase Winter Music Series tickets).

The Winter Music Series Package includes:

  • Up to 20% off per night at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. 
  • Two Winter Music Series admission tickets for Friday and Saturday evening performances. (Shows begin at 7 p.m.). 

https://www.dollywood.com/resorts/events/winter-music-series/

