Dollywood wants you to come to their "Smokey Mountain Summer Celebration"

Turn sun-kissed days into starry nights at Dollywood Parks and Resorts, your home for summer memories. At the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City, days stretch longer, with refreshing adventures around every corner. Discover Summer's vibrant hues throughout the park, stretching high as the Kite Sky and wrapping through the trees. Splash and play with sprinklers, interactive fountains, foam and more. Float over to the fan-favorite Gazillion Bubble Show - Evolution, where family fun pops. Let your adrenaline reach new heights on the award-winning Big Bear Mountain, or dance and groove through Wildwood Grove at a special nighttime dance party. Each night is sealed with a dazzling fireworks and drone show, sparkling against a backdrop of Smoky Mountain stars.

Open now until August 3rd! To learn more visit

https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/summer/