Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival Opens

Ellen Liston from Dollywood talked about their Flower and Food Festival. Dollywood’s award-winning Flower and Food Festival delights guests with more than 1 million brilliant blooms making up numerous displays created by talented horticulturists. The Flower and Food Festival at Dollywood runs April 21-June 11. For more information or tickets, go to www.Dollywood.com.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 12:37:35-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.