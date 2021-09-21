Ellen Liston from Dollywood gave us a preview of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which runs Friday, September 24 through Saturday, October 20. The Harvest Festival celebrates the beauty of The Smokies and provides bushels of fun with Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights, the glow of thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park, crafters from across the country and special harvest-themed food. For more information and tickets, visit www.dollywood.com.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:53:06-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.