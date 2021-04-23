Mandy talked about dating in 2021. Don’t Believe the Swipe by Mandy Hale is available wherever you buy books.
You can attend Mandy's Virtual book launch party , Saturday, April 24th at 7pm online at Facebook .com/TheSingleWoman
She’ll be doing a reading from the book and a Q&A.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:54:07-04
Mandy talked about dating in 2021. Don’t Believe the Swipe by Mandy Hale is available wherever you buy books.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.