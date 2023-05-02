Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Don't Blink! Did You Know Heather Mathis is in a Music Video?

Heather tell us about her music video experience
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:46:43-04

We learn more about how a young teen Heather Mathis was an extra in Taylor Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" video. She was a student in Mt. Juliet at the time.

