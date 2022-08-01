Dopamine Dressing is the New Craze

Fashion stylist Carson Love explained the new fashion trend called Dopamine Dressing where you mix and match bold colors and patterns that make you feel good. For more information, or to contact Carson for personal styling or a wardrobe consultation, visit www.carsonlove.com. Follow @carsonmlove on Instagram and @styledbycarsonlove on Facebook. All styles shown can be found at Emerson Grace located at 2304 12th Ave. South Nashville, TN 37204. Follow @emersongracenashillve on Instagram, visit https://www.emersongracenashville.com/ or call (615) 454-6407 to learn more.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:09:34-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.