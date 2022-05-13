Dove Award Winner Brandon Heath's New Music

Dove Award-winning Contemporary Christian artist Brandon Heath talked about his new album and recording a song on a movie soundtrack. Hear Brandon's new song featured in the movie The Sound of Violet, in theaters now. His new album, Enough Already, is available wherever you buy music. For more information, visit www.brandonheathmusic.com.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:41:02-04
