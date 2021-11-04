Leiper’s Fork artist Anne Goetze gave us a preview of the “Down a Country Road IV” art show. On Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 the historic Theta General Store, located at 2278 Les Robinson Road in Columbia will once again host the show of colorful creations of visual artists from Middle Tennessee. The show is the result of the initiative of Leiper’s Fork artist Anne Goetze, who during the pandemic wanted to make sure art was showcased while other venues and display areas were closed. A portion of the sales from the event will go to benefit the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville’s Artist Relief Fund. For more information, call Theta General Store at (931) 797-1746.