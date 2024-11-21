Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Dr. Craig Prior gives us tips for pet safety this holiday season

A segment on Talk of the Town
Posted

As we get ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dr Craig Prior joins us in studio to discuss pet safety for the holidays!
Contact your veterinarian if you have questions or concerns about your pet's health. In the event of an emergency, visit the Pet Emergency Clinic nearest you.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes