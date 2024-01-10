In honor of Tuwanda Coleman’s retirement week, she, and the guest she’s worked with longest on Talk of the Town, Dr. Craig Prior, shared memories of their over 30 years of working together. Look for Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior each month on the Talk of the Town.
Dr. Craig Prior shares his memories working with Tuwanda Coleman for 30 years
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 12:47:32-05
