Dr. Harry Chen shows us how to "Be The Sun, Not The Salt"

Be The Sun, Not The Salt is not your traditional self-help book, it’s rooted in the phenomenon of the Heliotropic Effect, the scientific understanding that all living systems are drawn towards life-sustaining energy including our own.

The book outlines the qualities of a Positive Energizer, meaning an individual that draws people towards them through their energizing interactions. It’s not the type of book that is merely read once and placed on the shelf but rather revisited throughout our day and life as a source of guidance, and an uplifting reminder of what positive behavior looks like for individuals of any age.

