Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to Nashville's Civil Rights movement

4:12 PM, Apr 3, 2018

Local Attorney, Nashvillian, and Historian David Ewing shares about the 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's Assassination in Memphis, TN

Nashville Historian David Ewing talked about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s contributions to Nashville’s Civil Rights movement. Wednesday, April 4 is a Day of Remembrance commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 5 all day Wednesday as we bring you live coverage from Memphis, on air and online. Find out more about Nashville history on David Ewing's Instagram @theNashvilleIWishIKnew.

