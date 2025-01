DR. PRIOR/WINTER TIPS TO KEEP PETS SAFE: Dr. Prior is here to give us tips to keep our furry friends safe this winter!

Bring your pets inside when it is too cold Protect their paws from salt and other chemicals used to melt snow Take care of their coat and let it be longer when it is cold outside Know your pets limitations when it comes to time spent outside Antifreeze is deadly to pets and spills should be cleaned.

Contact your local veterinarian for more tips