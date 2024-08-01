Watch Now
Dr. Prior gives us tips on how to train a new puppy!

Dr. Craig Prior is celebrating a new puppy at home. Meet Biscuit, a Boston Terrier puppy! He sits down with us to tell us the best tips and tricks to training the new four-legged friend in your life! Contact your veterinarian if you have any questions about traveling with your pet.

