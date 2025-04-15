Dr. Prior shows us a free tool to protect our pets!

Pet Disease Alerts is a public charity focused on alerting pet owners to the threat of pet diseases in their local areas. Established by the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) in 2018, Pet Disease Alerts was founded to directly communicate crucial, time-sensitive information about disease threats, encouraging pet owners to be proactive by visiting their veterinarian and getting their pets tested and protected.

To see maps in your area visit

petdiseasealerts.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Merck Animal Health>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

