Drink and Appetizer Recipes for the Iroquois Steeplechase

Lynne made an Orange Mint Julep and Cheesy Bacon Dip, both perfect for the Iroquois Steeplechase. (see recipes below) For more race day traditions and a preview of this year’s event, watch the NewsChannel5 special Iroquois Steeplechase: Nashville’s Grand Tradition live at 6:30pm Friday, June 25. The 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville 37221. For tickets, go to https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org. Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House is in Lynchburg, TN. For more information, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Cheesy Bacon Vegetable Dip

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup powdered ranch dressing mix (1 pkg)

½ tsp garlic powder

2 cups cheddar cheese

½ cup bacon cooked & crumbled (7 slices)

2 green onions, sliced for garnish

Combine cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, ranch dressing powder and garlic powder. Stir until slightly smooth. Add cheddar cheese and bacon and mix well. Refrigerate for 24 hours. Serve with green onions sprinkled on top for garnish.

Vegetables to serve with dip: radicchio leaves, radishes, cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, sugar snap peas, celery sticks, etc.

Makes 4 cups dip.

