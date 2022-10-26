Watch Now
Drivable Destination: Hopkinsville

We hit the road and see all the fun things you can do in Hopkinsville, KY
Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 26, 2022
Looking for a weekend getaway? Visit Hopkinsville, Kentucky, The Batter Capital of the World! Only an hour from Nashville, Hoptown is home to dining, distilleries, historic sites, shopping, and more. Check out https://www.visithopkinsville.com/ to plan your experience. This Segment Paid For By: Hopkinsville-Christian County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

