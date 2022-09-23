Drivable Destination: Wildwood Resort & Marina

Wildwood Resort & Marina is a hidden gem on Cordell Hull Lake. Located just an hour’s drive from Nashville, Wildwood offers unique accommodations, first-rate boating facilities, authentic dining and cocktails, live music, a retreat center, and a variety of fun activities. Go to https://wildwoodresorttn.com/or call (931) 653-4360 to book your experience. This Segment Paid for By: Wildwood Resort & Marina.