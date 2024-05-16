Drive for Hope: Take a Swing at Poverty

Salvation Army Nashville is hosting their first ever Drive for Hope fundraiser at Topgolf which gives back to families, youth and individuals in need. Cole Johnson is out on location to learn more on the cause, and practicing his swing!

For more information and to donate CLICK HERE.

ABOUT 'DRIVE FOR HOPE':

Drive hope and healing for our vulnerable neighbors by participating in the 1st Annual Topgolf Fundraiser for The Salvation Army! Whether you are a novice or pro, the Topgolf Tournament will be perfect for a day of no-pressure golf and fundraising, in a climate-controlled environment. Enjoy 3 hours of Topgolf and conversation, chips & queso, the Fajita bar, and music and games on the terrace. Throughout the afternoon, you will learn more about the lives you are impacting and how you can provide nurturing care and life-changing services to youth, families, and individuals in need.

Guests will enjoy...

Top Contender Tournament

Scores are compiled by bay through best ball and captain’s choice rules with a live leaderboard ranking; winning team will receive trophies. There will be one state wide winner named as well.

Hole-in-One Contest

For $20, guests have a chance to win $10,000 from the Hole-in-One Bay.

Event Timeline

11:00 – 11:30 p.m. Practice rounds, fajita bar opens, and opening announcements.

11:30 - 1:30 p.m. Top Contender Tournament, music on terrace begins (soft stop at 12:30pm).

1:40 – 2:00 p.m. Awards & Prize Drawing presentations (event ends at 1:00 p.m.)

Help provide hope and life-changing services for youth, families, and individuals in need of help and hope. Proceeds from the annual event benefit neighbors in need served by The Salvation Army of Nashville.

