Driveable Destination: National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green

We take a trip to Bowling Green, Ky.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 12:54:57-04

On today’s Drivable Destination we went to Bowling Green, Kentucky to talk all things, Corvette. We checked out the National Corvette Museum and The NCM Motorsports Park. It's serious fun inside the new exhibits and outside on the track! To plan your trip or for more information, go to www.corvettemuseum.com or www.visitbgky.com. This Segment Paid for By: Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau.

