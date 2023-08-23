Driveable Destination: National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green

On today’s Drivable Destination we went to Bowling Green, Kentucky to talk all things, Corvette. We checked out the National Corvette Museum and The NCM Motorsports Park. It's serious fun inside the new exhibits and outside on the track! To plan your trip or for more information, go to www.corvettemuseum.com or www.visitbgky.com. This Segment Paid for By: Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 12:54:57-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.