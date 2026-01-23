Duckbill bookstore offers community, connection, and great reads!

This community-centered independent bookshop is the perfect place to get cozy with a a book, and build connection with the community!

According to their website, the store says "Within our cozy walls, you will find a carefully curated selection of books, thoughtful gifts, and inspiration for readers of all ages, along with an online shop catering to a wide range of interests.Beyond our shelves, we are passionate about giving back by partnering with local schools, educators, and outreach programs to share books, resources, and creative learning opportunities that help our local community grow together."

The shop is located at 1206 Donelson Ave Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138-3207

Hours:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 10:00 am-2:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Thursday 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am-4:00 pm

Find out more about their events here:

https://www.duckbillbookshop.com/

