Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made a Dutch Style Peach Pie. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit www.thefrontporchdickson.com or call (615) 441-0006. Follow Front Porch on Facebook.
Dutch Style Peach Pie
INGREDIENTS:
One 9-inch pie crust
Filling:
1/2 cup of brown sugar light or dark
1/2 cup of all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
7 to 8 cups of fresh chopped peaches peeled or unpeeled
Topping:
Three-quarter cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup of butter melted then cooled
1/2 cup of brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 425.
Mix chopped peaches with other ingredients then place into piecrust.
Mix topping ingredient in place on top of peaches.
Bake at 425° for the first 15 minutes. Then reduce the temperature to 325 and bake an additional 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool before cutting. Enjoy!