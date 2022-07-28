Watch Now
We get the recipe from the Front Porch in Dickson
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 12:54:21-04

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made a Dutch Style Peach Pie. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm. For more information, visit www.thefrontporchdickson.com or call (615) 441-0006. Follow Front Porch on Facebook.

Dutch Style Peach Pie

INGREDIENTS:

One 9-inch pie crust

Filling:

1/2 cup of brown sugar light or dark

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

7 to 8 cups of fresh chopped peaches peeled or unpeeled

Topping:

Three-quarter cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of butter melted then cooled

1/2 cup of brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425.

Mix chopped peaches with other ingredients then place into piecrust.

Mix topping ingredient in place on top of peaches.

Bake at 425° for the first 15 minutes. Then reduce the temperature to 325 and bake an additional 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool before cutting. Enjoy!

