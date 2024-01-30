Dyan Damron gives us the recipe for Mexican Chicken Chili

Dyan Damron shared the recipe for Mexican Chicken Chili. If you need a warm family meal to help warm you up during the winter this is the dish for you.

Dyan’s Mexican Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

2 T olive oil

1 cup diced onion

½ cup diced red, yellow, and orange bell pepper

½ cup diced poblano pepper

1 T chopped garlic

2 t salt

1 T chili powder

1 T cumin

3 T tomato paste

1-2 T hot sauce to taste

1 12-oz beer (the alcohol cooks out but you could use water or chicken stock if you prefer, but the flavor of the beer is great. If you use stick, reduce salt by half.)

2 cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup frozen corn kernels

¾ lb (about 2 cups) shredded or diced cooked chicken (this is great for those who meal prep and have extra cooked chicken, but it is also great to use rotisserie chicken from the grocery – just remove any skin first)

Cayenne pepper (if desired)

Toppings: sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro, diced avocado, tortilla chips, pickled jalapeños, lime wedges

Directions:

Combine first eight ingredients in dutch oven or large stew pot over medium heat. Stir with wooden spoon until onions become translucent, careful not to burn garlic. Add tomato paste and hot sauce and cook for another couple of minutes then slowly add the beer. Use beer to deglaze (get the gunk off the bottom of the skillet). Combine well and let simmer over medium-low heat until liquid reduces by about half. Add tomatoes, beans, corn, and chicken and reduce heat to low. You can also add a bit of cayenne at this point depending on how spicy you like your chili – and the type and amount of hot sauce you used. Let cook on low heat for at least 30 minutes (up to an hour).

You can serve immediately, but it is even better after it has been refrigerated for 24 hours and reheated. Serve with toppings as a bar for family or guests to choose their own chili bowl creation.

