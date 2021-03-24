Easter Ham Never Tasted So Good

Personal Chef & Caterer Jerod Wilcher made Whiskey Bourbon Maple Glaze and showed how to use it on smoked ham. For more of Chef Jerod's recipes visit, www.masterkingchefjerod.com and subscribe to his YouTube channel at Master King Chef Jerod. Follow @Chef_Jerod on Instagram and "Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod" on Facebook. To contact Chef Jerod for catering services, visit info@masterkingchefjerod.com or call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237.

WHISKEY BOURBON MAPLE GLAZED SMOKED HAM

INGREDIENTS

1 - 7lb Spiral Ham

2 Tbl Yellow Mustard

1 Tsp Spice Rub (your favorite)

1/2 C Orange Juice

1/2 C Maple Syrup

1 C Light Brown Sugar

1/2 c Dijon Mustard

1 C Bourbon Whiskey

1 Tsp Cinnamon

COOKING DIRECTIONS:

Rub yellow mustard all over the ham. Season the ham with the spice rub. Place ham in a roasting pan and place the ham in a smoker. The smoker should be set on 225 degrees. While ham is smoking, add orange juice, maple syrup, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, bourbon whiskey and cinnamon in a sauce pot. Turn the sauce pot on medium heat and let the marinade reduce by half. Remove from heat and set aside. This process should take about 30 minutes. After the ham has been smoking for about an hour and half. Begin to start basting the ham with the marinade. Continue to baste the ham for an hour. Once ham is done cooking approximately 2.5 hours or until internal temperature of the ham is between 130-140 degrees, remove from the smoker and baste it one more time. Allow ham to rest for about 15 minutes before slicing. Enjoy!

