Easy 7 layer dip for Labor Day weekend

Lifestyle expert Kelly Schwartz shows us an easy and fun dish you can make for you Labor Day parties this weekend! A 7 layer dip is so easy to make, but you can spice it up for the holiday by making it into an American Flag!

American Flag 7 Layer Dip

16 oz of sour cream

8 oz of cream cheese

cup of salsa of your choice

1 lb of ground beef

1 package of taco seasoning

1 8 oz package of Mexican shredded cheese

1 pint of grape tomatoes

1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed

Mix the sour cream and cream cheese and add to the bottom layer of a 9x13 baking dish. next add the cup of salsa. Brown your ground beef and cook with the taco seasoning, then add to the next layer of your dip.

Take your black beans and add to the top left corner of the dish to be the stars area of the American Flag. Go back in forth with the cheese and halved grape tomatoes to add the stripes to the Flag! Enjoy!

