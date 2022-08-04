Easy Beef Enchiladas

Caterer and personal chef Jerod Wilcher made Beef Enchiladas. Find more of Chef Jerod's recipes on his YouTube channel @MasterKingChefJerod, @Chef_Jerod on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/masterkingchefjerod on Facebook. To contact Chef Jerod for catering services, visit info@masterkingchefjerod.com or call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237. Go to www.masterkingchefjerod.com to learn more.

Ingredients:

Ground beef…………… 1 lb

Onion (diced)…………..1 ea

Garlic ………………………1 tbl

Taco Seasoning ………1 package

Taco sauce……………. .1/4 c

Shredded Cheese……as needed

Corn Tortillas…………..10-12ea

Enchilada Sauce …….. 2 small cans

Cooking Procedure:

Add ground beef and onions to pan and break up beef while it’s cooking. Once fully cooked drain and add garlic, taco seasoning, and taco sauce. Cook for an additional minute and add cheese. Mix well and set aside. Wrap tortillas with damp paper towels and microwave for approximately two minutes. Remove from microwave. Pour enchilada sauce in a bowl and in the bottom of a casserole dish. Take a tortilla and dip it in the bowl of enchilada sauce. Place it on a flat surface and put some of the cooked ground beef inside the tortilla. Roll the tortilla and place into the casserole dish. Repeat this process until the casserole dish is full. Pour some enchilada sauce over the rolled enchiladas. Top with cheese and bake in a 350-degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and enjoy!!!