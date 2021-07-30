Watch
Talk Of The Town

Easy Christmas in July Project

Easy Christmas in July Project
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 12:53:40-04

"The Effortless Girl" Julie Loven showed how to make scented pinecones. Here's the link to today's project: http://effortlessgirl.com/cinnamon-scented-pine-cones/ Find more craft ideas online at www.theeffortlessgirl.com.

