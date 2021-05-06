Watch
Easy & Delicious Strawberry Cobbler

We get a great recipe in time for the Portland Strawberry festival
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:59:42-04

Sherri Ferguson from the Portland Chamber of Commerce made a Strawberry Cobbler and gave us a preview of this year’s Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival. The 80th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival runs Friday, May 7 through Saturday, May 8 in Portland. There will be crafts, music, food, a quilt show, fresh strawberries for sale, a concert, fireworks and more. There are free parking lots in the downtown Portland area, there will also be free parking at Portland High School, 600 College St. and a free shuttle to the festival area. It is a rain or shine event. For more information go to www.middletnstrawberryfestival.com.

STRAWBERRY COBBLER

INGREDIENTS

1 c self-rising flour

2 1/4 c sugar

1 c milk

1 stick butter

1tsp vanilla

2 1/4 c fresh strawberries

DIRECTIONS: Melt Butter in 10 x 10-inch baking dish in 350-degree oven. While melting mix 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup milk. Mix well, no lumps. After butter melts, remove from the oven. Pour flour mixture into melted butter. Do not stir. Mix 3/4 cup sugar with the strawberries. Place sweetened berries around on top of flour/butter. Do not stir. Sprinkle final 1/2 cup sugar on top. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until done.

