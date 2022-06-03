Watch
Easy Experiments Kids Can Do at Home

Cool Science Experiments That Make Learning Fun
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 14:02:39-04

“Mr. Science” Jason Lindsey showed three fun and educational science experiments parents can do with the kids to keep them learning while out of school this summer. Go to www.hookedonscience.com for this experiment and others that might get you and the entire family “hooked on science”. Jason’s book Big Science Experiments for Little Kids is available on Amazon. Follow Jason Lindsey on his social accounts @HookedOnScience on Facebook and Instagram and @HOSMrScience on Twitter.

