Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Easy Russian Cabbage Soup. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville, and Cookeville. For more information, or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.

Easy Russian Cabbage Soup

8-12 servings

1 medium size green cabbage chopped

2 yellow onions diced

3 medium to large fresh carrots sliced

4 stalks of fresh celery sliced

6-8 small-medium red potatoes, cubed

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon of dried dill weed

1 teaspoon of sea salt (or desired amount)

3 tablespoons of vegan butter

3 quarts of veggie broth (or 2 tablespoons of veggie broth paste)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in large soup pot. Cook on medium heat until vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaves before serving. Enjoy!