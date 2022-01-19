Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Easy Russian Cabbage Soup. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville, and Cookeville. For more information, or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.
Easy Russian Cabbage Soup
8-12 servings
1 medium size green cabbage chopped
2 yellow onions diced
3 medium to large fresh carrots sliced
4 stalks of fresh celery sliced
6-8 small-medium red potatoes, cubed
1 teaspoon of minced garlic
3 bay leaves
1 tablespoon of dried dill weed
1 teaspoon of sea salt (or desired amount)
3 tablespoons of vegan butter
3 quarts of veggie broth (or 2 tablespoons of veggie broth paste)
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in large soup pot. Cook on medium heat until vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaves before serving. Enjoy!