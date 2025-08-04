Easy school lunch: Chicken and Broccoli Pinwheels

Heather shows us how to prep this easy school lunch to help make those chaotic mornings a little easier!

Ingredients

-1 cup broccoli

-4 oz of cream cheese

-1 cup of chopped up chicken

-shreeded cheese

-1 tube of crescent dinnner rolls

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

unroll dough on a sheet pan making 1 large rectangle

spread cream cheese on dough (i microwave mine to make it easier)

sprinkle chopped broccoli, and chicken onto the dough

sprinkle shreeded cheese

roll dough to form one long log

cut roll into equal slices

bake for 15 minutes