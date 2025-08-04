Easy school lunch: Chicken and Broccoli Pinwheels

Heather shows us how to prep this easy school lunch to help make those chaotic mornings a little easier!
Ingredients
-1 cup broccoli
-4 oz of cream cheese
-1 cup of chopped up chicken
-shreeded cheese
-1 tube of crescent dinnner rolls
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
unroll dough on a sheet pan making 1 large rectangle
spread cream cheese on dough (i microwave mine to make it easier)
sprinkle chopped broccoli, and chicken onto the dough
sprinkle shreeded cheese
roll dough to form one long log
cut roll into equal slices
bake for 15 minutes