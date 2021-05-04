Easy to Make Spring Wreath for Your Home

Emma Bradford showed how to make an easy spring wreath. For more information about classes at Little Art House, visit www.littlearthousenashville.com. The 6th annual Picnic with the Library event, hosted by the Nashville Public Library Foundation (NPLF), will take place virtually this year on Sunday, May 16. The picnic basket packages and art kits for the virtual event are available to purchase online at www.nplf.org/picnic.