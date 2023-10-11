Styling expert and cookie connoisseur Katie Jacobs made Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and talked about her new cookbook, and her new flavor collaboration with Hattie Jane’s Creamery. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Book by Katie Jacobs is available wherever you buy books. Katie’s flavor collaboration with Hattie Jane’s Creamery is available in all their scoop shop locations. To learn more, follow Katie Jacob’s food and lifestyle blog “Styling My Everyday” here: https://stylingmyeveryday.com/. You can also find her on Instagram at @katiejacobsnashville.

EDIBLE COOKIE DOUGH

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

11 tablespoons salted butter,

room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar,

firmly packed

1/4 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixerfitted with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter, sugar, and brown sugar until incorporated, about 1 minute. Add the applesauce and vanilla, increase the mixer speed to medium-high, and beat until mixture becomes light. Reduce the mixer speed to low; add the dry ingredients and beat just to combine. Add the chocolate chips and mix until just combined.

You can use a cookie scoop to form balls or place the dough in an airtight container. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before adding to ice cream.

SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

3/4 cup heavy cream

3 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon gray sea salt, crushed,

or kosher salt

Almond toffee for garnish

Combine the sugar and water over medium-low heat in a heavy bottomed saucepan until the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat and bring to a boil, without stirring, swirling the pan if necessary. Boil until the sauce is a deep amber color, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and carefully whisk in the heavy cream.

The mixture will bubble. Strain the unsalted butter and salt.

Transfer the sauce to a dish and cool. Store in the refrigerator until ready to add to the ice cream.

Select a dish that you’ll store your ice cream in. I like to use a metal loaf pan. Place it in the freezer while the ice cream is churning. Churn in the ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Remove the chilled dish from the freezer. Remove the cookie dough and caramel sauce from the refrigerator. Moving quickly, evenly spread half the ice cream onto the bottom of the dish. Use your fingers to distribute half of the cookie dough all over the top of the ice cream, and then drizzle with caramel sauce (you will not use all of the sauce—save the rest for garnish when serving). Top with the remaining ice cream. Mix in the remaining cookie dough and caramel sauce using the same technique as for the first half. Freeze for a few hours before serving.