Edley's Bar-B-Que shows us how to make their "Nashville Style BBQ"

Nashville mainstay Edley's Bar-B-Que [edleysbbq.com] is changing the landscape, proudly announcing the birth of "Nashville-style BBQ!" Edley's has crafted "Nashville-Style BBQ," a brand new genre that combines their beloved low and slow smoked meats with a signature dry rub featuring 15-20 ingredients including cayenne pepper and a special sauce featuring fermented habanero mash. The unique blend creates a spicy, flavorful profile that now defines Nashville’s BBQ scene, respecting the craft of smoked meat while boldly innovating.

Pitmaster Tabitha Marshall shows us how to make it!

