Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Edley's Bar-B-Que shows us how to make their "Nashville Style BBQ"

Edley's BBQ new Nashville style BBQ
Edley's BBQ new Nashville style BBQ
Posted

Nashville mainstay Edley's Bar-B-Que [edleysbbq.com] is changing the landscape, proudly announcing the birth of "Nashville-style BBQ!" Edley's has crafted "Nashville-Style BBQ," a brand new genre that combines their beloved low and slow smoked meats with a signature dry rub featuring 15-20 ingredients including cayenne pepper and a special sauce featuring fermented habanero mash. The unique blend creates a spicy, flavorful profile that now defines Nashville’s BBQ scene, respecting the craft of smoked meat while boldly innovating.

Pitmaster Tabitha Marshall shows us how to make it!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes