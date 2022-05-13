Edley's Famous Banana Pudding Recipe

Holly Peters from Edley’s BBQ made Edley's famous Banana Pudding. (see recipe below) Monday, May 16 is National BBQ Day and Edley's is celebrating by giving away a free pork sandwich to everyone who signs up for their newsletter. One lucky winner will win a FREE YEAR of BBQ! For more details and to sign up, go to www.edleysbbq.com/email/.
Edley’s Banana Pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided
- 4 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 9 oz cream cheese, softened
- 20 oz of whole milk, divided
- 6 oz of vanilla pudding mix
- 6 bananas
- 8 oz Nilla wafers, divided
Whipped Cream Instructions:
- Combine heavy whipping cream, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract and powdered sugar.
- Mix for one minute, or until stiff peaks have formed.
Pudding instructions:
- Mix softened cream cheese, condensed milk, and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract until completely smooth
- Add 10 oz. milk and vanilla pudding mix until completely smooth
- Add remaining milk and combine completely
- Slice all bananas into ¼ inch rounds
- Add a third of the whipped cream, bananas, and six ounces of Nilla Wafers into the mixture and fold into the pudding until completely incorporated.
- To serve: Line dish with pudding base, leaving enough room for the whipped cream topping. Evenly distribute whipped cream on top. Crumble remaining wafers and sprinkle over whipped cream.