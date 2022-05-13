Edley's Famous Banana Pudding Recipe

Holly Peters from Edley’s BBQ made Edley's famous Banana Pudding. (see recipe below) Monday, May 16 is National BBQ Day and Edley's is celebrating by giving away a free pork sandwich to everyone who signs up for their newsletter. One lucky winner will win a FREE YEAR of BBQ! For more details and to sign up, go to www.edleysbbq.com/email/.

Edley’s Banana Pudding

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided

4 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

9 oz cream cheese, softened

20 oz of whole milk, divided

6 oz of vanilla pudding mix

6 bananas

8 oz Nilla wafers, divided

Whipped Cream Instructions:

Combine heavy whipping cream, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Mix for one minute, or until stiff peaks have formed.

Pudding instructions: