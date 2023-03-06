Watch Now
Educational and Safe Fun for Kids via Moshi Play App

We learn more about Moshi Play
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:12:36-05

Moshi CEO Christianne Amodio talked about Moshi Play, an update to the Moshi Kids app. Moshi Kids is an app designed to provide a safe space for parents, children, and educators to explore challenging moments through the magic of storytelling and character interaction. Moshi Play features a collection of interactive mini games made up of puzzles, coloring, matching, and memory activities for kids. To learn more about Moshi apps, visit https://www.moshikids.com/ or follow @playmoshikids on their digital channels.

