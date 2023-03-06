Educational and Safe Fun for Kids via Moshi Play App

Moshi CEO Christianne Amodio talked about Moshi Play, an update to the Moshi Kids app. Moshi Kids is an app designed to provide a safe space for parents, children, and educators to explore challenging moments through the magic of storytelling and character interaction. Moshi Play features a collection of interactive mini games made up of puzzles, coloring, matching, and memory activities for kids. To learn more about Moshi apps, visit https://www.moshikids.com/ or follow @playmoshikids on their digital channels.