Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Elevate Your Party with a Mobile VR Truck

We take a look at the VR Truck
Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 16:08:45-04

Ben Leathers owner of Mobile VR Cave gave us a tour of the Southeast’s first mobile virtual reality gaming truck. Mobile VR Cave is a luxury game truck available to rent for birthdays, business events, Bach parties and more. For more information, visit https://www.mobilevrcave.com/book-online, follow here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobilevrcave/ or call (615) 636-5204.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018