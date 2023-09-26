Elevate Your Party with a Mobile VR Truck

Ben Leathers owner of Mobile VR Cave gave us a tour of the Southeast’s first mobile virtual reality gaming truck. Mobile VR Cave is a luxury game truck available to rent for birthdays, business events, Bach parties and more. For more information, visit https://www.mobilevrcave.com/book-online, follow here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobilevrcave/ or call (615) 636-5204.
