Eli "Paperboy" Reed gears up for Americanafest

AmericanaFest is here and you can hear some incredible performances all across Nashville. One artist you won't want to miss is soul singer Eli "Paperboy" Reed!
Reed recently released his newest album Getting There and it was produced by Swamp Dogg.
Watch Eli talk about the album in the video above!
STREAM THE ALBUM:
Want to catch him in Nashville this week?
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Thu. Sep. 17 @ 9:00 p.m. - City Winery, Nashville
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Fri. Sep. 18 @ 2:00 p.m. - Generational Influence: A Conversation Between Eli Paperboy Reed and Swamp Dogg - Embassy Suites, Nashville
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Fri. Sep. 18 @ 7:00 p.m. - Grand Ole Opry, Nashville