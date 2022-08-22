Elise Kendrick: Salon Noir at the Frist

Visual artist Elise Kendrick talked about what it feels like having her artwork featured in the Frist Art Museum’s first micro exhibition. Frist Art Museum student curator Jonathan Diggs talked about his experience curating the museum’s first micro exhibition as a part of their Project Uplift program. Project Uplift presents the Frist Art Museum’s first micro-exhibition, Elise Kendrick: Salon Noir. This exhibition includes artwork by Nashville artist Elise Kendrick that explores and pays homage to the beauty of African American women, their unique hairstyles, and the Black salon experience. Under the direction of student curator Jonathan Diggs, Salon Noir offers an immersive experience within a common, accessible space: the elevator. Elise Kendrick: Salon Noir is located inside the Frist Art Museum's Ninth Avenue entrance adjacent to the Grand Lobby. The Exhibition runs through December 31. To see the originals of Elise Kendrick's artwork at the Frist and more, follow her on Instagram @ChocolatePollyPocket. Frist Art Museum is located at 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information visit https://fristartmuseum.org/.

