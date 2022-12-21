Elle King Previews New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Singer Elle King gave a preview of the CBS special, “New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash”, which she is co-hosting with country star Jimmie Allen and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. Watch “New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash” from 7-9pm, then at 9pm, don't miss our local coverage on NewsChannel5 before we re-join the CBS broadcast at 9:30pm.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 13:57:43-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.