Elvis Presley Peanut Butter and Banana Cake

Demetria White with White’s Family Farm made an Elvis Presley Cake and talked about upcoming events at the Robertson County Fair. The Fair runs nightly from Tuesday, September 7 through Saturday, September 11 at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41 Springfield, TN 37172. The Fair Parade Starts at 5pm Tuesday, September 7. For directions, a schedule of events and more information, visit http://www.robertsoncountyfair.com/.

Elvis – Peanut Butter and Banana Cake

Banana Cake

• 3 cups - cake flour (If you don’t have cake flour use Plain Flour & replace 3 Tablespoons flour with Cornstarch.)

• 1 Tablespoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt_______________________________

• 1 1/2 cups buttermilk

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 2 cups mashed banana (4 bananas) ________________

• 1 1/2 sticks - unsalted butter slightly softened

• 2 cups sugar

• 3 large eggs___________________________________

• 1 cup mini chocolate chips- adjust amount to your liking

Peanut Butter Frosting

• 1 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

• 2 sticks salted butter, slightly softened

• 4 to 5 cups powdered sugar (Sift then measure.)

• 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup milk

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease and flour three 8x2 inch round pans. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt for 30 seconds, set aside. In a second bowl, add the buttermilk, vanilla and mashed bananas. Blend and set aside. In a 3rd bowl, add the slightly softened butter and mix at medium speed until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and continue to mix on medium speed for 3 to 5 minutes until lightened in color and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time mixing until the yellow of the yolk disappears. Alternately add the flour mixture and buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients (3 additions of dry ingredients and 2 of liquid. Do not mix above medium speed or over mix the batter. After mixing, fold in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Check at 22 minutes, cake is done with a toothpick comes out clean or with just a few crumbs attached. Cool in pans 5 to 10 minutes on a cooling rack before turning out.

Frosting:

In the bowl of your mixer add the butter and mix on medium speed until the butter is softened and smooth. Add the peanut butter and salt, mix until blended. Gradually add the powdered sugar alternately with the milk. Add vanilla and mix on medium speed 4 to 5 minutes until smooth. Garnish with your choice of toppings. (Peanuts, Chocolate chips, Peanut Butter Candy or maybe even Chocolate covered Bacon Crumbles?)