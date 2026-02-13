Embrace You Community: Check out these volunteer opportunities this weekend!

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight volunteer opportunities this month to help your neighbors in need!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, February 14 from 9 AM to 12 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

TBA

Show love to our neighbors recovering from Winter Storm Fern by moving branches and debris down to the curb!

Music City Madness Wheelchair Basketball Tournament [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15

With ABLE Youth [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

1850 General George Patton Dr, Franklin, TN 37067

Greet guests, work the score table, and more at ABLE Youth’s annual wheelchair basketball team, featuring Nashville’s own Music City Thunder!

This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Nashville [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]