Embrace You Community: Check out these volunteer opportunities this weekend!

In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight volunteer opportunities this month to help your neighbors in need!
Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, February 14 from 9 AM to 12 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- TBA
- Show love to our neighbors recovering from Winter Storm Fern by moving branches and debris down to the curb!
Music City Madness Wheelchair Basketball Tournament [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15
- With ABLE Youth [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- 1850 General George Patton Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
- Greet guests, work the score table, and more at ABLE Youth’s annual wheelchair basketball team, featuring Nashville’s own Music City Thunder!
- This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!
SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Nashville [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Saturday, February 21 from 5:30 AM to 11 AM
- For Special Olympics Tennessee [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- 600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37243
- Pass out water, work the Chocolate Tent, and more at this year’s Hot Chocolate Run benefitting Special Olympics Tennessee!