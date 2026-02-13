Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Embrace You Community: Check out these volunteer opportunities this weekend!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
In today's Embrace Your Community, we highlight volunteer opportunities this month to help your neighbors in need!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Music City Madness Wheelchair Basketball Tournament [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15
  • With ABLE Youth [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • 1850 General George Patton Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
  • Greet guests, work the score table, and more at ABLE Youth’s annual wheelchair basketball team, featuring Nashville’s own Music City Thunder!
  • This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Nashville [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

