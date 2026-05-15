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Embrace your community with volunteer opportunities for the whole family!

May 16th - 20th

Memories of Honor need help in Franklin bringing an exhibit of living history to our community—a sea of over 7,000 combat boots, each representing a fallen military service member. Volunteers are needed for greeting guests, set up, and more.

Saturday May 23rd The Cornelia Airpark Concerts have been a staple in celebration of Americana and folk music for over a decade! Volunteers are needed for greeting guests, set up, and more.

The Nashville Diaper Connection needs help each weekday Volunteers are needed to count and wrap diapers, pack supplies for distribution, and more!

Hands On still needs help in Davidson county Saturday May 23rd with Ice storm clan up this is in the Bordeax community from nine to noon

Ice storm clean up June 6th from nine to twelve thirty helping our neighbors in North Nashville

For more on these, visit NewsChannel5.com/Embrace.

You can even search for volunteer opportunities near you or customized to your interests!