Embrace Your Community: Family friendly volunteer opportunities!

2026 National Urban League Conference [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- July 31 - August 1
- With National Urban League
- Downtown Nashville
- Ages 16+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Help NUL’s College, Work, & Life Fair go off without a hitch!
Back to School Bashes [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- August 1 - August 9
- With Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Davidson County
- Ages 16+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Welcome students and families back for another school year with MNPS!
Fall/Winter Food Pantry Assistance [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Weekdays with varying shifts
- With The Branch
- Antioch, TN
- Ages 8+
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- Help The Branch prep food at their pantry for distribution to families in need!