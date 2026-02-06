Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Embrace Your Community: Find ways to volunteer this month!

In today's Embrace Your Community we look at volunteer opportunities for you and your family for February!

Spanish Translation Services for Food Access and Supplies [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Thursday, February 12 from 11 AM to 1 PM
  • With FiftyForward [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • 530 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115
  • Bilingual (Spanish-speaking) volunteers are needed to assist families access food, supplies, and resources at FiftyForward’s Madison location.

Farm Angel Volunteer Opportunity [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, February 21 from 9 AM to 12 PM
  • With Fed by Faith [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • 7721 Whites Creek Pike, Joelton, TN 37080
  • Join Fed by Faith in harvesting produce, weeding, planting crops, building raise beds, and more!
  • This is a family-friendly volunteer activity, ages 13 and up are welcome with an adult!

Red Cross Damage Assessment Training [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

  • Saturday, February 21 from 10 AM to 1 PM 
  • With American Red Cross [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
  • 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
  • Become a Damage Assessment Team Member to identify addresses which have had a qualifying level of damage for Red Cross Immediate Assistance!
  • This opportunity is only for those 18+ in age.
