Embrace Your Community: Giving Back to Those in Need

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We have great opportunities in this weeks Embrace Your Community!

HAPPENING NOW THROUGH AUGUST 9TH - You can help welcome students back to school with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

You must be 16 years or older to participate in this family friendly opportunity!

HAPPENING THIS SATURDAY - Join Friends of Shelby for their annual summer concert series to help them preserve the park!

You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

AND HAPPENING JULY 29TH THROUGH AUGUST 1ST - You can help the national urban leagues College, Work, & Life Fair go off without a hitch!

You must be at least 16 to participate in this family friendly opportunity!

For more on these, visit NewsChannel5.com/Embrace.

You can even search for volunteer opportunities near you or customized to your interests!

